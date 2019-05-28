Wisconsin Weekly: Immigrants facing deportation unlikely to win without lawyers

Justice hard to find when WI immigrants lack lawyers; drunk driving down but still rampant; glyphosate common on crops

Of note: This week we focus on a story by Wisconsin Watch’s Natalie Yahr, who found that many immigrants face deportation without the help of a lawyer. Yahr’s analysis of immigration court data found immigrants from Wisconsin are six times more likely to be deported if they do not have a lawyer. A Dane County program, one of 13 around the country, provides attorneys to some poor immigrants. About 3,700 people in Wisconsin are facing removal from the country.

Wisconsin Watch — May 19, 2019

In 2018, about two-thirds of immigrants who were held in detention ahead of their deportation hearings did not have lawyers, making them more likely to remain in detention and, ultimately, be removed from the United States, according to a Wisconsin Watch analysis. Erick Gamboa of Milwaukee had a lawyer. And he won his case.

WisContext — May 20, 2019

Wisconsin is home to more binge drinkers on average than most states, and every month nearly 2,000 arrests are made in the state for intoxicated driving. That number may sound high — and it is — but it’s remarkably lower than it was just 10 to 15 years ago. The story is part of Wisconsin Public Radio’s High Tolerance series, which explores Wisconsin’s complicated relationship with alcohol. The two-week, in-depth series explores the issue from many angles, ranging from a feature about female brewers and beer’s prominence in political campaigns to the deadly toll of drunk driving.

Wisconsin Public Radio — May 17, 2019

The National Agricultural Statistics Service found 42 percent of corn acres and 67 percent of soybean acres in Wisconsin were treated in 2018 with a type of glyphosate, the active ingredient in Roundup. A California court awarded more than $2 billion to a couple who claim the herbicide caused their cancer. It’s the third case decided against Bayer, the parent company of Roundup maker Monsanto.

Milwaukee Journal Sentinel — May 20, 2019

Unemployment is low, jobs are being created and businesses are having trouble finding workers. These are all signs that the economy in Wisconsin — and the nation — remains strong. But behind those statistics is a problem that could put the brakes on growth: The number of people in their prime working years is declining.

InsideClimate News — May 20, 2019

In a collaboration of newsrooms from nine states, 14 reporters are publishing articles on three climate-related themes: agriculture, transportation and the electric grid. They found change, for better or worse, everywhere. Powerful economic, political and technological forces are bumping up against each other across the region. At a time when scientists say the whole world must pursue rapid transformational changes, Midwesterners are facing up to their choices. One of Wisconsin’s contributions to the series was written by Chris Hubbuch of the Wisconsin State Journal: As utilities embrace clean energy, some lobby for a more democratic solution