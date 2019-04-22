WisconsinWeekly: Wind power debate swirling in Green County

Turbine turmoil, potential fraud, MKE residents want answers on lead in drinking water

Of note: This week we highlight a story by Sarah Whites-Koditschek, Wisconsin Public Radio’s investigative reporting fellow who is embedded in the Wisconsin Watch newsroom. Whites-Koditschek interviewed residents and officials in south-central Wisconsin and energy experts about the proposal to build a wind farm in Green County. The proposal has pitted officials and residents who favor the Sugar River Wind Project against those who fear it will bring visual blight and health problems, although science has yet to confirm such health-related concerns.

Wisconsin Watch — April 14, 2019

As Wisconsin seeks to increase its reliance on renewable energy, a proposed wind power project in Green County is pitting neighbors against one another. Some residents are concerned about the visual and other effects of having turbines on the rural landscape. Others support boosting the state’s use of wind power, which currently generates just 3 percent of Wisconsin’s electricity.

Milwaukee Journal Sentinel — April 16, 2019

Milwaukee County Register of Deeds John La Fave retired abruptly as federal investigators probe allegedly fraudulent dealings worth more than $2.8 million with two county contractors dating back to 2009.

Milwaukee Neighborhood News Service — April 17, 2019

Last month’s special meeting of the Milwaukee Common Council’s Public Safety and Health Committee was hailed by Alderman Bob Donovan as a chance to “get to the bottom” of concerns related to the city’s lead crisis. But critics of the city’s handling of the issue continue to raise questions and seek answers.

Milwaukee Journal Sentinel — April 17, 2019

The charges are the latest for the Mercer School District, which drew national scrutiny after two girls volleyball coaches let players watch the movie “50 Shades of Grey” on the way to a tournament.

Wisconsin State Journal — April 18, 2019

A new study from two University of Wisconsin-Madison economists says Medicaid expansion would save Wisconsin nearly $100 million a year, contradicting a report in February that concluded the move would cost the state $600 million.