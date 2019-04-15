Lead pipe replacement generates controversy, grade of ‘F’

WI wrangles over lead pipes while failing to ‘Get the lead out’; Foxconn confusion; solar advances

Of note: After years of ignoring the threat from lead water pipes, Wisconsin politicians are now fighting over how to replace them. Some Republican lawmakers are concerned that too much of Gov. Tony Evers’ lead pipe replacement program would go to Milwaukee. In 2016, Wisconsin Watch first alerted residents to the proliferation of drinking water pipes made of lead and the dangers they pose. Milwaukee has about 70,000 of Wisconsin’s 176,000 lead service lines and roughly 60 percent of all of the lead poisoned children in the state.

Milwaukee Journal Sentinel — April 10, 2019

Republicans raise concerns about Gov. Tony Evers’ budget plan for $40 million in bonding to replace lead pipes. Earlier from Wisconsin Watch: Lead pipes, antiquated law threatens Wisconsin’s drinking water quality

Wisconsin Public Radio — April 10, 2019

A report released this week gives Wisconsin an “F” grade for not preventing lead in school drinking water. The nonprofit, nonpartisan group Wisconsin Environment and the WISPIRG Foundation, which released the report, say the state isn’t being proactive enough to “get the lead out” of schools and day care centers. Previously from Wisconsin Watch: Regulatory vacuum exposes Wisconsin children to lead in drinking water at schools, day care centers

The Verge — April 10, 2019

Wisconsin taxpayers have pledged billions to subsidize the giant Foxconn plant, but the company has been secretive about its plans and current operations. So a reporter went searching for signs of life: “What I can confirm: there are Foxconn people there,” reporter Josh Dzieza wrote. “I’ve seen their purple lanyards, and I’ve seen the panic in their eyes when I introduce myself as a journalist.”

Wisconsin Public Radio — April 11, 2019

Wisconsin’s Public Service Commission took a leap towards clean energy Thursday, approving its first utility-scale solar projects. Previously from Wisconsin Watch: Massive Wisconsin solar proposal splits farmers and clean energy fans.

New Richmond News — April 8, 2019

In a development that is sure to generate debate in New Richmond, the city announced that it has received a request from Immigration Centers of America to rezone a parcel of land west of the St. Croix Correctional Center to allow for the construction of a detention center for U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement.