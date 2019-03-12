WisconsinWeekly: Vietnamese refugees face deportation

Immigrants face removal; Foxconn questions swirl; Evers targets poor MKE area for funding

Of note: In its ongoing crackdown on immigration, the Trump administration is seeking to send back Vietnamese immigrants — some of them refugees from the Vietnam War — who have committed crimes in the United States. Those facing deportation arrived before 1995, and their crimes may have been committed decades earlier. Arrivals after that date are already subject to repatriation if they commit crimes in the United States.

NPR — March 4, 2019

The Trump administration is trying to convince Vietnam to repatriate some 7,000 Vietnamese immigrants with criminal convictions who have been in the United States for more than 30 years. Previously from WCIJ: A Syrian family settles in Wisconsin, just before U.S. refugee pipeline closes

Milwaukee Journal Sentinel — March 6, 2019

With a glut of screens being produced in Asia, Wisconsin’s chances of landing even a smaller facility is ‘less than 10 percent,’ one analyst said. More on Foxconn’s changing plans from The Capital Times: Where to now with Foxconn? It won’t leave Wisconsin, but it won’t build what it promised

Milwaukee Journal Sentinel — March 8, 2019

The budget proposed by Gov. Tony Evers and Lt. Gov. Mandela Barnes aims to help people in Milwaukee’s poorest neighborhood with funding for programs including child care and a gardening program called We Got This.

The Associated Press — March 7, 2019

Iowa hog farmer Howard Hill is feeling the pinch from President Donald Trump’s get-tough trade policies — his pigs are selling for less than it costs to raise them. It’s a hit that Hill is willing to take for now, but his understanding also comes with a caution flag for the president.

Center for Journalism Ethics — March 6, 2019

Minority writers and editors play a key role in teaching others how to write about their communities accurately and appropriately. Natalie Yahr, a WCIJ public engagement and marketing intern and a fellow at the UW-Madison’s Center for Journalism Ethics, explains how they are reshaping, little by little, the language journalists use to talk about these communities.