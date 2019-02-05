WisconsinWeekly: Foxconn’s future in Wisconsin remains bright — or bleak

Massive manufacturing plant stories shift

Of note: Wisconsinites have been whipsawed this week by a stories questioning whether Foxconn will follow through on plans to build a $10 billion manufacturing plant near Racine after a top executive was quoted as saying, “In Wisconsin we’re not building a factory.” The latest story is that the plant, which would make small LCD screens — a change from the original plan to make large screens — is now back on. Will Foxconn create 13,000 jobs, as promised? What types of jobs will they be? How much of the $4 billion-plus in state and local incentives and spending will Wisconsinites be stuck with if the plant is cancelled? Stay tuned.

Milwaukee Journal Sentinel — February 1, 2019

Foxconn now says it will build an LCD manufacturing plant in Wisconsin, following talks between President Donald Trump and company CEO Terry Gou. If the plant is shelved, it would not be the first time that promised jobs and investment did not materialize after offers of subsidies from the state, as this WCIJ story shows: Scott Walker’s untold story: Jobs lacking after big state subsidy of Kohl’s stores

Wisconsin State Journal — January 27, 2019

Financial struggles led Leon Statz to sell his 50 dairy cows, causing the third-generation farmer to become depressed and, eventually, to take his own life. Previously from WCIJ: Wisconsin suicide toll rises, exceeds rates of neighboring states

The New Yorker — February 4, 2019 issue

Why one physician took the risk of becoming an FBI informant to expose alleged Medicare fraud. Previously from WCIJ: Our Broken Whistle series explored Gov. Scott Walker’s attack on waste, fraud and abuse and the dwindling protections and incentives for whistleblowers in Wisconsin

WisContext — January 24, 2019

Fewer refugees found a new home in Wisconsin in 2018 than any other year in a decade. Previously from WCIJ: A Syrian family settles in Wisconsin, just before U.S. refugee pipeline closes

Associated Press — January 30, 2019

Election security experts are watching a Wisconsin court case stemming from the 2016 presidential recount that could reveal whether ballot-counting software in use here and elsewhere is vulnerable to hacking or other problems. Previously from WCIJ: How hackers could attack Wisconsin’s elections and what state officials are doing about it