Minnesota mulls ‘comprehensive plan’ to tackle CWD

While Wisconsin’s efforts lag, neighbor proposes stronger rules to curb chronic wasting disease

Of note: Minnesota lawmakers are proposing measures in hopes of preventing the spread of chronic wasting disease. MinnPost reports that more than 30 wild deer in Minnesota have tested positive for CWD in the last two years. But those numbers pale in comparison to Wisconsin — which has taken a more hands-off approach — where more than 5,200 wild deer and more than 20 deer and elk farms have tested positive for CWD since 2002.

MinnPost — February 12, 2019

In Minnesota’s House of Representatives, members of the Democratic-Farmer-Labor Party have unveiled a “comprehensive plan” to address chronic wasting disease among deer and elk, which has been found in isolated pockets of Minnesota but has flourished in Wisconsin and Iowa. Previously from WCIJ: CWD spreads on deer and elk farms as Wisconsin’s control efforts stumble

Wisconsin State Journal — February 14, 2019

The spread of compounds known as PFAS has sparked concerns in Madison where firefighting foam once used at Truax Air National Guard Base has been linked to contaminated drinking water. As a previous WCIJ story showed, such contamination can be expensive: Costs, water pollution remain at closed Badger Army Ammunition Plant

The Trace, Miami Herald, McClatchy — February 14, 2019

More than 1,200 American kids were fatally shot during the year since the Parkland shooting, including 12 in Wisconsin. These are their stories, as told by teen reporters. Previously from WCIJ and media partners: The Precious Lives series examined the causes and consequences of gun violence on Milwaukee’s young people.

Reveal from the Center for Investigative Reporting — February 9, 2019

This collaborative project with InvestigateWest and the Oregon’s Pamplin Media Group examines how well states protect high school athletes from concussions. Previously from WCIJ: Brain injury fears spark calls for ban on children playing tackle football

Milwaukee Journal Sentinel

In this continuing podcast and series, Journal Sentinel reporter Gina Barton explores the mysterious murder of Father Alfred Kunz, who was found dead 20 years ago at St. Michael School in the village of Dane north of Madison. Was there any connection between Kunz’s brutal death and his efforts to expose sexual misconduct within the Catholic Church? Stay tuned.