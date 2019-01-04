WisconsinWeekly: Our Top 10 photos of 2018

This week, we bring you a collection of our top photos of 2018. It’s been a busy year for journalism, and while our reporters have covered stories around the state, they’ve also taken cameras along to document the people, places and stories of Wisconsin that mean the most to our readers. See a preview below and click here for all of the photos.
WisconsinWeekly will return next week with more stories for people who care deeply about the state of Wisconsin.
Thanks for reading and Happy New Year!
– Andy and Dee
Coburn Dukehart / Wisconsin Center for Investigative Journalism
Scott Walker blows a kiss to the crowd during the State of the State address at the Capitol in Madison, Wisconsin on January 24, 2018.
Coburn Dukehart / Wisconsin Center for Investigative Journalism
Students and citizens rally against gun violence as they march to the Wisconsin State Capitol building on March 14, 2018. The rally was filled with chanting, speeches on the Capitol steps, and chanting inside the Capitol as they tried to get the attention of legislators.
Coburn Dukehart / Wisconsin Center for Investigative Journalism
Julie Routhieaux, administrative specialist for the village of Little Chute, Wisconsin, climbs into the DS200 scanner and tabulator voting machine to clear a paper jam caused by a stuck absentee ballot. Also seen are Rita Mollen, chief election inspector, left, Municipal Clerk Laurie Decker, center, and Deborah Hermsen, election-chief-in-training, right. Decker said that clearing the paper jam had no effect on election security. Voting was occurring at the village hall for a special election in the 1st Senate District on June 12, 2018. Democrat Caleb Frostman beat Republican Andre’ Jacque for the seat. The 1st Senate District covers Door and Kewaunee counties as well as parts of Brown, Outagamie, Calumet and Manitowoc counties.
Coburn Dukehart / Wisconsin Center for Investigative Journalism
Eve Clark, 10, is nuzzled by a calf during feeding time at Vision-Aire Farms. Also pictured is her cousin, Addison Grade, 7. Eve, along with her siblings and cousins, regularly take care of the animals and other chores around the farm. Vision-Aire Farms is a crop and dairy farm in Eldorado, Wis., co-owned by Travis and Janet Clark, Janet’s brother David Grade, and her parents Roger and Sandy Grade. The dairy has about 150 milking cows. In 2016 they won a prestigious Platinum-level National Milk Quality Award for the quality of their milk.