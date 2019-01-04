WisconsinWeekly: Our Top 10 photos of 2018

This week, we bring you a collection of our top photos of 2018. It’s been a busy year for journalism, and while our reporters have covered stories around the state, they’ve also taken cameras along to document the people, places and stories of Wisconsin that mean the most to our readers. See a preview below and click here for all of the photos.

WisconsinWeekly will return next week with more stories for people who care deeply about the state of Wisconsin.

Thanks for reading and Happy New Year!

– Andy and Dee

To have the free WisconsinWeekly newsletter (as well as story alerts and news about the Center) delivered straight to your inbox, sign up here! You can change your preferences at any time.

Coburn Dukehart / Wisconsin Center for Investigative Journalism

Coburn Dukehart / Wisconsin Center for Investigative Journalism

Coburn Dukehart / Wisconsin Center for Investigative Journalism