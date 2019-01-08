Photo Essay: Tony Evers sworn in as 46th governor of Wisconsin

On Jan. 7, 2019, Tony Evers, a Democrat, was sworn in as Wisconsin’s 46th governor at the Wisconsin State Capitol. The stately building, in recent years often the scene of chanting and protests, was filled with choirs, string ensembles and the bombastic music of the 132nd Army National Guard Band. Giant American flags adorned the rotunda, as dignitaries, legislators and members of the public filled the halls to celebrate the new governor, the former superintendent of public schools for Wisconsin. In attendance were members of the Wisconsin Supreme Court, as well as five former governors. Evers defeated Republican Gov. Scott Walker, who was running for a third, four-year term.
Also sworn in by Chief Justice Patience Roggensack were Lt. Gov. Mandela Barnes, Attorney General Josh Kaul, State Treasurer Sarah Godlewski and Secretary of State Doug La Follette, all Democrats. The ceremony was emceed by Milwaukee architect and businessman Nick Robinson, and began with an invocation by the Rev. Willie Brisco.
“This is bigger than me; this is about the people of Wisconsin,” Evers said. “It’s about setting aside political interests and personal ambitions to work together on solving problems. It’s about putting people first.”
After receiving multiple standing ovations from the crowd, Evers ended his inaugural address with “Let’s polka tonight and get to work tomorrow.”
Coburn Dukehart / Wisconsin Center for Investigative Journalism
Tony Evers speaks during the inauguration ceremony after being sworn in as Wisconsin’s 46th governor at the Wisconsin State Capitol on Jan. 7, 2019.
Emily Hamer / Wisconsin Center for Investigative Journalism
Five former governors attended the inaugural ceremony at the Wisconsin State Capitol. From left, they are Scott Walker, Jim Doyle, Scott McCallum, Tommy Thompson and Martin Schreiber.
Emily Hamer / Wisconsin Center for Investigative Journalism
Milwaukee architect and businessman Nick Robinson was the emcee for the inauguration ceremony.
Coburn Dukehart / Wisconsin Center for Investigative Journalism
Former Gov. Scott Walker gets a round of applause after being thanked for his years of service by emcee Nick Robinson.
Emily Hamer / Wisconsin Center for Investigative Journalism
State Treasurer Sarah Godlewski is sworn in by Wisconsin Supreme Court Chief Justice Patience Roggensack.
Emily Hamer / Wisconsin Center for Investigative Journalism
Secretary of State Doug La Follette takes his oath of office during the ceremony.
Coburn Dukehart / Wisconsin Center for Investigative Journalism
Members of the Latino Arts Strings Program watch the inauguration ceremony from an upper level balcony. Earlier in the day they performed on the ground floor rotunda of the Capitol.
Emily Hamer / Wisconsin Center for Investigative Journalism
Attorney General Josh Kaul helps his son Simon back to his seat after being sworn in.
Emily Hamer / Wisconsin Center for Investigative Journalism
Incoming Lt. Gov. Mandela Barnes waves to the crowd prior to being sworn in by Wisconsin Supreme Court Chief Justice Patience Roggensack.
Coburn Dukehart / Wisconsin Center for Investigative Journalism
Tony Evers, a Democrat, is sworn in as Wisconsin’s 46th governor by Wisconsin Supreme Court Chief Justice Patience Roggensack. His wife Kathy Evers is at his side.
Emily Hamer / Wisconsin Center for Investigative Journalism
Members of the Wisconsin Legislature and the public applaud during the inauguration ceremony.
Emily Hamer / Wisconsin Center for Investigative Journalism
Tony Evers speaks after being sworn in as Wisconsin’s 46th governor. "I have never been more hopeful about our state and our kids’ future as I stand here today. We must dare greatly to go forward in the face of adversity and uncertainty."
Emily Hamer / Wisconsin Center for Investigative Journalism
Tony Evers shares a kiss with his wife Kathy after being sworn in as Wisconsin’s governor during the inauguration ceremony at the Wisconsin State Capitol on Jan. 7. The two met in kindergarten and went to their junior prom together.