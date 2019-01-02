Listen: Looking back on our biggest investigations of 2018

In this WORT-FM radio interview, WCIJ Managing Editor Dee J. Hall speaks with A Public Affair’s host Patty Peltekos about our top stories of our first decade, why we joined The Trust Project, and what we learned in our major 2018 investigations.
Produced by the Wisconsin Center for Investigative Journalism
WisconsinWatch.org (https://www.wisconsinwatch.org/2019/01/2018-the-year-in-review/)
