The secret of WCIJ’s success: We work with students, other news media

With just four full-time, permanent staff and the help of our talented interns and assistants, the Wisconsin Center for Investigative Journalism produces news that reaches millions of people each year. But we don’t do it alone.



Our success depends on collaborations with other news organizations and academic institutions. These partnerships allow us to produce an impressive body of in-depth reports exploring issues crucial to Wisconsin and beyond.

In just the past two years, WCIJ has partnered with more than a dozen news outlets and student journalists to produce investigative stories. They included Wisconsin Public Radio, Twelve Letter Films, News21, ProPublica, Marquette University’s Diederich College of Communication, the University of Wisconsin-Madison School of Journalism & Mass Communication, the Midwest Center for Investigative Reporting, the Iowa Center for Public Affairs Journalism, the Medill Justice Project, HuffPost (here and here ), Reveal, the Chicago Sun-Times, Gaming the Lottery project and Madison Magazine.

These collaborations helped us to make our first documentary about the plight of dairy farmers and the immigrant workers they rely on; to investigate a potential wrongful conviction; expose retaliation against state employee whistleblowers; examine Wisconsin’s declining democracy; reveal the exploitation of Latino immigrants in Asian restaurants in the Midwest; and cover the rise of hate and bias in Wisconsin, including the controversial Proud Boys group, among other stories.

We give our journalism away for free to make sure it has the largest possible reach. The Center’s audience greatly expanded this year when the Associated Press began distributing our stories coast to coast. Since Oct. 1, 2016, our reports have reached an estimated audience of 24 million in 38 states, Canada and the District of Columbia.

We are a small news organization with a big audience. We can only do this because of the hard work of students, collaboration with other media and support from people like you.

