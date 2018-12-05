Photo essay: The frenetic few days of Wisconsin’s extraordinary lame duck session

From Dec. 3 through the early morning of Dec. 5, 2018, members of the press, the public, and legislators bustled through the halls of the Wisconsin State Capitol in Madison as the Senate and Assembly held an extraordinary session to push through a series of fast-tracked bills before Gov. Scott Walker leaves office in January.
The bills represent sweeping efforts to shift power to the Legislature from the executive branch, limit early voting and enact major changes to road spending, agency oversight and public benefits. Critics say they were clearly aimed at stripping power from incoming Gov. Tony Evers and incoming Attorney General Josh Kaul, but Senate Majority Leader Scott Fitzgerald, R-Juneau, said the bills were little more than legislative “inside baseball.”
Center reporters Emily Hamer and Coburn Dukehart were at the Capitol during the lame duck session and present a snapshot of images and videos from those contentious few days.
Emily Hamer / Wisconsin Center for Investigative Journalism
Protesters hold up signs inside the Wisconsin State Capitol calling for Republican lawmakers to respect their votes, on Dec. 3, 2018.
Emily Hamer / Wisconsin Center for Investigative Journalism
During the public hearing on the lame duck bills in the Wisconsin Legislature on Dec. 3, 2018, members of the public bang on the doors and chant to be let into the room. Police secured the doors, trying to control the crowd.
Coburn Dukehart / Wisconsin Center for Investigative Journalism
Members of the public occupy an overflow room during the Joint Finance Committee public hearing of the Wisconsin Legislature on Dec. 3, 2018.
Coburn Dukehart / Wisconsin Center for Investigative Journalism
Wisconsin Joint Finance Committee Co-Chairman Rep. John Nygren, R-Marinette, threatens to clear the room when members of the public start shouting during the public hearing on Dec. 3, 2018.
Emily Hamer / Wisconsin Center for Investigative Journalism
A member of the public is escorted out by police for interrupting the Wisconsin Legislature's Joint Finance Committee public hearing on Dec. 3, 2018.
Coburn Dukehart / Wisconsin Center for Investigative Journalism
Rep. Chris Taylor, D-Madison, speaks during a public hearing of the Wisconsin Legislature's Joint Finance Committee on Dec. 3, 2018. "This is unprecedented, what is happening here today," Taylor said.
Coburn Dukehart / Wisconsin Center for Investigative Journalism
Retired public school teacher Gail Milbrath, from Milwaukee, gives a thumbs down sign, in reaction to testimony given during a public hearing of the Wisconsin Legislature's Joint Finance Committee on Dec. 3, 2018.
Emily Hamer / Wisconsin Center for Investigative Journalism
Protesters gather on the Wisconsin State Capitol steps on Dec. 3, 2018 to oppose lame duck bills that would restrict early voting and limit the powers of Attorney General-elect Josh Kaul and Gov.-elect Tony Evers.
Emily Hamer / Wisconsin Center for Investigative Journalism
Protesters gather on the Wisconsin State Capitol steps on Dec. 3, 2018. As the protest went on, the Joint Finance Committee heard public testimony against the bills at a hearing inside the Capitol.
Emily Hamer / Wisconsin Center for Investigative Journalism
Rep. Melissa Sargent, D-Madison, addresses the crowd during the Dec. 3, 2018 protest at the Wisconsin State Capitol.
Emily Hamer / Wisconsin Center for Investigative Journalism
Nile Ostenso, who used to work for the Wisconsin Department of Natural Resources, testifies against lame duck bills during the Joint Finance Committee public hearing on Dec. 3, 2018. "We're going to have a new governor, but it's going to be (Assembly Speaker) Robin Vos," Ostenso said. He added that Republicans are "micro-managing the whole state."
Coburn Dukehart / Wisconsin Center for Investigative Journalism
Sen. Jennifer Shilling, D-La Crosse, is seen during the extraordinary session of the Wisconsin Legislature on Dec. 4, 2018. "This is a heck of a way to run a railroad," she said as Senate debate resumed at 5 a.m. after a seven-hour impasse. "This is embarrassing we're even here."
Coburn Dukehart / Wisconsin Center for Investigative Journalism
Wisconsin Senate Majority Leader Scott Fitzgerald, R-Juneau, is seen in the Senate during the extraordinary session on Dec. 4, 2018. "Talking to senators over the weekend, a number of these items, you know, I still characterize them as inside baseball," he said.
Coburn Dukehart / Wisconsin Center for Investigative Journalism
Wisconsin Sen. Tim Carpenter, D-Milwaukee, holds up the list of gubernatorial appointees the Republican leadership wanted to approve during the December 2018 lame duck session. He bemoaned the fact that Democrats had not been able to vet the appointees before the extraordinary session began.
Coburn Dukehart / Wisconsin Center for Investigative Journalism
After waiting for more than three hours for the extraordinary Senate session to convene on Dec. 4, 2018, members of the public were cleared from the viewing gallery shortly after the session began by Wisconsin Senate President Roger Roth, who had twice warned them to stay silent. After Roth ordered the room cleared, people chanted and shouted in protest, prompting a temporary recess of the Senate.
Coburn Dukehart / Wisconsin Center for Investigative Journalism
Wisconsin Assembly Speaker Robin Vos, R-Rochester, addresses the press on Dec. 4, 2018. The package of extraordinary session bills was passed in the early morning hours of Dec. 5, 2018.
Coburn Dukehart / Wisconsin Center for Investigative Journalism
Elaine Pridgen of Madison, center, sings protest songs along with the "Solidarity Singers" outside of the Wisconsin Senate on Dec. 4, 2018.