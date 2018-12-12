Help us reveal problems and explore solutions to Wisconsin’s biggest issues

In our 10 years of operation, the Wisconsin Center for Investigative Journalism has brought you news that you will not find anywhere else.

Support Investigative Reporting in Wisconsin

The Center was the first to show that lead in drinking water was not just a Flint, Michigan, problem but in fact endangers hundreds of thousands of residents across the state.

We were the first news organization to reveal the problem of human trafficking in Wisconsin, the high suicide rate among Native American residents and gaps in the security of Wisconsin’s election system.

The Center’s investigations have alerted Wisconsin residents to the exploitation of Latino workers at restaurants, allegations of prisoner abuse at Waupun Correctional Institution, the rise in hate and bias incidents, policies that harm injured workers and workers with disabilities, the problem of concussions in sports, particularly at UW-Madison, longstanding deficiencies in the state’s GPS monitoring program for offenders, flawed forensics that led innocent defendants to spend years — even decades — in prison and the lack of protection for state employee whistleblowers who report waste, fraud and abuse.

Coburn Dukehart / Wisconsin Center for Investigative Journalism

That is just a small collection of the more than 350 investigations we have published since our launch in 2009 — many of which have sparked reforms, raising the quality of life and protecting Wisconsin’s most vulnerable residents.

We publish it all ad-free and give it away to news outlets in Wisconsin and beyond — thanks in large part to supporters like you.

Donate for Twice the impact

Between now and Dec. 31, NewsMatch will match your donation to the Center. NewsMatch is a national campaign to encourage grassroots support of the nonprofit news sector. Because the Center is a 501(c)(3) nonprofit organization, all donations are tax-deductible to the full extent allowed by law. Please make a gift today and have it matched!

You can make a gift securely via credit card here or mail a check to WCIJ, 5006 Vilas Hall, 821 University Ave., Madison WI 53706.

Thanks for helping the Center bring the news that matters to Wisconsin and the world!