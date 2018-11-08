This letter was written in response to the Center’s Sept. 30, 2018 report titled: Voter ID linked to lower turnout in Wisconsin, other states; students, people of color, elderly most affected
Thank you for your article on the Republican lies about the voter ID law.
This should be on the front page of national papers instead of in the local Sheboygan Beacon. I thought that journalism was dead, I haven’t seen it for so long.
It was obvious that the Republican law was only to regulate opposition voting, not non-existent voter fraud, it’s nice to see it in print without spin. I will send it to my representatives (they don’t represent me) and thank them for their integrity.
Keep up the good work!
Robert C. Wodrich
Sheboygan, Wisconsin