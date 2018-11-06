Help us help democracy; support investigative journalism in Wisconsin!

Democracy relies on an informed electorate. At the Wisconsin Center for Investigative Journalism, we help achieve that by providing nonpartisan, fact-checked stories that help you make important decisions on Election Day and beyond.

Over the past four months, the Center’s Undemocratic: Secrecy and Power vs. The People series has explored recent changes that make Wisconsin less democratic. We found:

The state’s voter ID requirement suppresses turnout among people of color, the elderly and college students.

Gerrymandering dilutes the power of individual voters as they are “packed” and “cracked” into uncompetitive districts.

Dark money lets powerful donors with hidden agendas secretly support candidates.

Fast-tracking and secretive legislative maneuvers limit the public’s ability to influence bills.

Residents feel increasingly powerless as legislators ignore their protests when pushing through unpopular proposals.

Your donation helps us train the next generation of investigative journalists. The Undemocratic series was reported and written by University of Wisconsin-Madison journalism students in a class taught by me with assistance from Coburn Dukehart, the Center’s digital and multimedia director. It was picked up by 125 news organizations, reaching more than 5 million readers, viewers and listeners in Wisconsin and 18 other states.

Thanks for helping the Center strengthen our democracy!