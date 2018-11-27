Donate this #GivingTuesday to support Wisconsin investigative reporting and democracy

Today is #GivingTuesday, or as we journalists like to call it, #GivingNewsDay.

#GivingNewsDay celebrates honest, independent journalism and its supporters — people like you. Will you support our work by making a donation today?

Donate for 12X the impact

From now until Dec. 31, NewsMatch, a nationwide program to bolster grassroots funding of nonprofit journalism, will match your new monthly donation 12x or double your one-time gift, all up to $1,000.

Give now to maximize your investment in nonpartisan reporting you can trust — such as our recent investigations of the state’s ineffective handling of the fatal chronic wasting disease on deer farms, the questionable approval of the Kohler Co’s. golf course on rare wetlands and state park land, and last-minute surprises and secretive moves that hide Wisconsin lawmakers’ actions from public view.

Coburn Dukehart / Wisconsin Center for Investigative Journalism

Over the past decade, we have produced more than 350 major reports that have been picked up by more than 750 news organizations nationwide (yes, we give our stories away for free) while teaching the next generation.

Your investment in the Center will continue to pay dividends for decades. After they leave our offices on the University of Madison-Wisconsin campus, our interns and fellows (41 and counting) move on to jobs in journalism and other fields, where they put the skills they learned at the Center to use by holding the powerful to account, creating innovative ways of engaging with the public and sustaining high-quality journalism, and strengthening our democracy.

As a nonprofit newsroom, we prioritize truth over profits. Your support today will go a long way toward keeping this award-winning work going.

These stories need to be told and will be — thanks to people like you who care about Wisconsin, our quality of life and our democracy.