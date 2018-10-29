WisconsinWeekly: Cases of rare polio-like disease emerge in Midwest

Mystery illness, rallying black voters, Earnhardt Jr. on concussions, wind energy in red states, pothole blues

WisconsinWeekly is produced by Dee and Andy Hall, a couple who founded the Wisconsin Center for Investigative Journalism. Dee is the managing editor and Andy is the executive director.

Side Effects Public Media — October 24, 2018

Children across the country — and especially in the Midwest — are coming down with acute flaccid myelitis, a rare condition that causes weakness and paralysis in the arms and legs. The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention is not sure what is causing the illness, which begins as a common cold and then attacks the spinal cord, but researchers suspect it could be caused by viruses such as enterovirus or West Nile virus. Experts recommend protecting children through hand washing, regular vaccinations and insect repellent.

Wisconsin Public Radio — October 24, 2018

In Milwaukee, canvassers are working to mobilize voters in the predominantly black neighborhoods where voter turnout declined sharply in the 2016 elections. One group, Souls to the Polls, recruits and trains church members to canvass neighborhoods and share basic information about voting. They are up against voter disillusionment and the obstacles and confusion caused by Wisconsin’s voter ID law. But the efforts may be working: Milwaukee’s voter turnout in the August primary was higher than usual, reports Wisconsin Public Radio.

The New York Times — October 23, 2018

In a column for the New York Times, former Nascar driver Dale Earnhardt Jr. describes the concussions that forced him to retire and the treatment that helped him heal. “My rehabilitation in 2016 was the hardest I have ever worked,” he writes. “After months of work I could feel my brain, eyes, ears and body communicating properly again.” He argues that advancements in brain science can help other concussion sufferers to recover, “but all that science won’t mean much if those of us who are hurting don’t come out of hiding and allow it to be put to use.” Previously from WCIJ: Countering Concussions series

The Conversation — October 22, 2018

The states that have embraced renewable energy include some of the most conservative in the country. While some states move toward renewable sources to combat climate change, others do so for economic reasons. Leading the nation in renewable energy production are Iowa and Kansas — windy Midwestern states that are now generating more than 30 percent of their energy from renewable sources. But Wisconsin lags behind most of its Midwest neighbors, with less than 4 percent of its energy coming from renewable sources.

Kenosha News — October 22, 2018

With the November election fast approaching, one issue on the minds of many Wisconsinites is the condition of the state’s highways and roads. In a series of stories, the Kenosha News examines the state of its local roads and impact on local residents. This story explores the select few who may appreciate the deteriorating roads: mechanics and tire companies. Other stories: in the series include Potholes: Not a hole lot of fun and What’s the worst road in Kenosha?