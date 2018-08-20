Wisconsin Center for Investigative Journalism celebrating its 10-year anniversary

(Emily Shullaw for the Wisconsin Center for Investigative Journalism)

The Wisconsin Center for Investigative Journalism is celebrating its 10-year anniversary at Tripp Commons at the University of Wisconsin-Madison Memorial Union!

The celebration will take place on Thursday, September 6, 2018 from 5 to 8 p.m.

Highlights include:

— A lively conversation about the future of local and state investigative journalism, featuring Washington Post Associate Editor David Maraniss, Wall Street Journal reporter Cara Lombardo and UW-Madison School of Journalism and Mass Communication Associate Professor Mike Wagner. Jessica Arp, award-winning chief political reporter and assistant news director at WISC-TV News 3, will serve as master of ceremonies.

— Music by pianist Dave Stoler

— Heavy appetizers

— Cash bar

… followed by an after-party at the Terrace!

That’s right, the Terrace. Where so many important WCIJ occasions have been celebrated over the past decade.

Everyone who has had anything to do with WCIJ — readers, watchers, listeners, interns, fellows, staff members, volunteers, sources, donors, board members, other journalists, our lawyers and even our accountants — is invited to join in the festivities!

General admission tickets are $40 and student tickets (with an .edu email) are $15. Any proceeds will support WCIJ’s continuing work! Reservations close on August 31.

Register for the celebration here.