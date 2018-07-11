New at the Center: Letters to the editor, and more public engagement

Dear Readers,

Back in May, we announced changes that would open up more information to you about our operations here at the Wisconsin Center for Investigative Journalism.

Those changes included three policies — all of which are now posted on our website — outlining our standards for use of unnamed sources in news stories, how we approach the issue of diversity in our news coverage and operations, and how we handle personal information we receive from users of our website.

Today, we’re pleased to expand opportunities for you to engage with the Center — including an invitation to share your perspectives with people who are passionate about Wisconsin.

Like you, we care about Wisconsin and the issues affecting the people and quality of life in our state. We are investigating broken and failing systems, holding the powerful accountable, exploring solutions and training the current and next generations of investigative journalists.

We want to hear from you about how we are doing, what you think of our stories, and how we can continue to improve.

While we are a small-but-mighty team of journalists, you are a frontline witness to life in Wisconsin or wherever you are located. You may help us develop an individual story or line of coverage, answer questions that a story may raise, identify related or under-covered issues, and teach us about new and diverse sources, experts and perspectives.

We believe that our news organization has a responsibility to engage with the public on the values, issues and ideas of the day, and that we have much to gain in return.

We invite your tips, comments and questions on news stories, and suggestions for issues to cover or sources to consult.

We are interested in your views, too. We will publish a selection of letters to the editor, guest columns and other opinion pieces on our site, in our new Opinion section. The first letter is now posted here.

Opinion pieces such as a “Letter to the Editor” or a guest column may be addressed to opinion@wisconsinwatch.org. Include a clear subject line such as “Letter to the Editor” or “Opinion piece.” We will respond and discuss with you whether the material is appropriate for publication on our site, including edits that may need to be made prior to publication.

When submitting material, please include your name, title, address and daytime phone number. We request that your opinion piece be brief, timely, respectful, focused, original and relevant to issues that we cover. Please let us know about anything that might be seen as a conflict of interest. Publication of letters to the editor, guest columns and other opinion material does not imply endorsement by the Wisconsin Center for Investigative Journalism. Authors are solely responsible for the facts and views expressed in opinion material published by the Center.

Thanks for reading — and writing!

Andy

P.S. For more ways to interact with the Center, check out our newly published Public Engagement page here.