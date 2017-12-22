WisconsinWeekly: Worker’s comp woes, winter evictions, conservatives back renewable energy, Madison cancels internet contract

Worker’s compensation woes exposed

Of note: This week, we highlight one of our stories, which reports that some injured workers in Wisconsin are having a harder time qualifying for worker’s compensation after appointees of Gov. Scott Walker took full control of the Labor and Industry Review Commission, which hears such disputes. In another story, featuring photos by the Center’s own Coburn Dukehart, NPR reports that Wisconsin is among the states that do not ban evictions during cold weather months.

Wisconsin Center for Investigative Journalism – Dec. 17, 2017

In our latest report for our Broken Whistle series, the Center details why it is difficult for some injured workers to receive compensation. In one case, an employee at Kohler Co. suffered a brain injury after an 80-pound toilet fell on his head at work. Despite his doctors and an administrative law judge finding that he is fully and permanently disabled, a state panel denied Richard Decker worker’s compensation, siding with doctors hired by Kohler.

NPR – Dec. 18, 2017

There are approximately 2.7 million eviction cases across the United States each year, with about 12,000 in Milwaukee County alone. Many of these evictions take place regardless of the season, leaving some families out on the streets in harsh winter temperatures. This story features photography from our digital and multimedia director, Coburn Dukehart.

Midwest Energy News – Dec. 14, 2017

The Wisconsin Conservative Energy Forum, launched on Dec. 13, is joining other Midwestern energy groups aiming to change the conservative discussion of clean energy. The group hopes to shift elected officials’ debate on energy to focus on the jobs that could be created by increasing use of renewable energy sources that are cost-competitive with fossil fuels.

Wisconsin State Journal – Dec. 14, 2017

City officials in Madison have terminated a $512,000 contract with ResTech Services, a firm that aimed to provide internet service to low-income neighborhoods, after the program signed up just 19 customers. A letter from the city did not specify why the contract was terminated, but did note damages incurred by the city for unlawful use of city-owned fiber.