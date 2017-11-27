WisconsinWeekly: Final day to sneak a peek, UW sexism, conservation in retreat, poverty, Didion fine, teachers pay, zapping state air pollution rules

Watch our film on immigration tensions, read stories on sexual harassment, fading conservation, poverty, a fatal workplace blast, more

Of note in this WisconsinWeekly: The Wisconsin State Journal’s Nico Savidge uses public records and interviews to reveal a culture of persistent sexual harassment in the UW-Madison Department of Urban and Regional Planning. A consultant hired by the university said 10 of the 13 women she interviewed told her they personally experienced or witnessed sexual harassment, and said she heard “pervasive reports of repeated inappropriate staring and verbal sexual harassment by one faculty member, some dating back as far as 20 years.”

Wisconsin State Journal – Nov. 19, 2017

The Department of Urban and Regional Planning at UW-Madison is under increased scrutiny after a committee report released in February described the department as having a lengthy history of sexism and sexual harassment dating as far back as 20 years ago. Follow-up on Nov. 22: UW-Madison dean acknowledges school’s failure to address sexual harassment

Milwaukee Journal Sentinel – Nov. 22, 2017

As Gov. Scott Walker approaches his eighth year in office, the Milwaukee Journal Sentinel details the administration’s lengthy history of easing environmental regulations, a trend that is of increasing concern for conservation groups as Foxconn prepares to break ground on its massive LED display panel plant in Racine County. Earlier, from Scientific American: How Scott Walker dismantled Wisconsin’s environmental legacy

Milwaukee Neighborhood News Service – Nov. 20, 2017

In Milwaukee, more than 40 percent of children live below the poverty line, a condition that leads to an increased risk of childhood trauma.

Wisconsin State Journal – Nov. 17, 2017

An OSHA investigation found that the fatal explosion at the Didion Milling Inc. plant in May could have been avoided had the company followed well-established industry safety precautions. Earlier, from WCIJ: How a polluter gets stimulus money — and avoids environmental review

CNN Money – Nov. 17, 2017

In the five years since Act 10 was passed, median salaries for teachers have fallen by 2.6 percent, median benefits have fallen by 18.6 percent and the average exit rate is a steady 8.8 percent.

Wisconsin Public Radio – Nov. 21, 2017

Under a proposed bill, all of Wisconsin’s air quality regulations would be eliminated by the end of 2018.