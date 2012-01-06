Mapping Walker’s opposition, in and out of Wisconsin

Almost as if it were a holiday present to us, the Wisconsin Government Accountability Board updated the campaign finance database with receipts from anti-Walker forces late last month. So as promised, I made a new interactive graphic to pair with my Dec. 20 visualization of Gov. Scott Walker’s support in 2011. The link is below.

A few things to note:

The Democrats and United Wisconsin (the two biggest groups in favor of recalling Walker) took in much less money overall than the governor. As a reminder, Walker can take unlimited donations for recall-related expenses, while the Dems need a candidate to start doing that.

Their biggest donors are much smaller than Walker’s biggest donors. That guy in Texas donating $250,000? So far, there’s no Dem equivalent.

They seem to have a much bigger proportion of small donors. It’s hard to say how many, because they’re unitemized (legally) in campaign finance filings.

Anti-Walkerites got a big chunk from out of state, just like Walker. (However, we’d caution that comparing Democratic party contributions to Walker’s receipts isn’t apples-to-apples. Below, we excluded contributions to the party from other political committees — such as county Democratic parties — so we could look at the individual dollars.)

You can view the graphics of pro-Walker and anti-Walker contributions here:

And here’s a link to our story by Bill Lueders that sparked these graphics.

Out-of-state donors play growing role in supporting — and opposing — Walker Dec. 16, 2011